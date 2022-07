Besiktas said Friday that the Turkish football club started transfer talks with Scottish club, the Rangers, to sell Turkish left back Ridvan Yilmaz.

Yilmaz, 21, who is a pure Besiktas product, helped the senior team win the 2021 Turkish Super Lig title and the Turkish Cup in the same season.

The Turkish international amassed 62 appearances, scoring four goals to go along with seven assists for Besiktas.