Besiktas, Giresunspor share spoils in goalless match

Besiktas were held to a goalless draw with GZT Giresunpor on Sunday in the Turkish Super Lig.

Besiktas were held to a goalless draw with GZT Giresunpor on Sunday in the Turkish Super Lig.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock for 90 minutes so both sides shared points at Giresunspor's home ground, Cotanak Stadium.

Following Sunday's result, Besiktas jumped to seventh place with 51 points, while GZT Giresunspor remained in the 16th spot with 40 points.

Matchday 33 results & fixtures

Yukatel Kayserispor - Caykur Rizespor: 1-1

Trabzonspor - VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk: 1-1

Atakas Hatayspor - DG Sivasspor: 1-1

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - FTA Antalyaspor: 1-3

Altay - Medipol Basaksehir: 1-1

Fenerbahce - Goztepe: 2-0

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Gaziantep FK: 4-1

Kasimpasa - Adana Demirspor: 4-0

Besiktas - GZT Giresunpor: 0-0

Monday:

Galatasaray - Oznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor

