Besiktas miss victory against Rizespor in Turkish Super Lig

The Black Eagles took the lead twice, with Michy Batshuayi's penalty goal in the 25th minute and Emirhan Ilkhan's goal in minute 60 at Rize Stadium.

Caykur Rizespor's Finnish forward Joel Pohjanpalo equalized the score twice in the 56th and 68th minutes, denying the Black Eagles' the win as the game ended 2-2.

A spat erupted on the pitch after Rizespor's Gokhan Gonul -- a former Besiktas player -- knocked down Umut Meras in a hard tackle and was sent off the field in minute 85, but not before getting a push by Francisco Montero of Besiktas.

The referee sent Montero off as well, in the 86th minute and the match continued after both sides calmed down some minutes later.

Besiktas are ninth in the league with 29 points, while Caykur Rizespor are placed 19th with 18 points.

Sunday's Results:

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor-Demir Grup Sivasspor: 0-1

Yukatel Kayserispor-Altay: 1-0

Goztepe-Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 4-0

Caykur Rizespor-Besiktas: 2-2