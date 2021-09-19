Besiktas beat Antalyaspor 3-2 in thrilling Turkish league clash

Besiktas gained a 3-2 comeback win over Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

Goals from Haji Wright and Veysel Sari in the last three minutes of the first half gave the home side a 2-0 lead at the Antalya Stadium.

Besiktas were unlucky during the first half as Necip Uysal and Mehmet Topal were forced off with injuries, replaced by Miralem Pjanic and Ridvan Yilmaz, respectively.

In the second half, the visitors performed a stunning comeback with goals from Yilmaz, Michy Batshuayi and Rachid Ghezzal.

Defending champions Besiktas continue to sit atop the Super Lig standings with 13 points in five matches, followed by Trabzonspor with the same points.