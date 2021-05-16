Haberler Beşiktaş Besiktas win 2021 Turkish Super Lig title

Besiktas win 2021 title

Besiktas have become the 2021 champions on Saturday.

Beşiktaş Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 16 Mayıs 2021 Pazar 10:35
Besiktas win 2021 Turkish Super Lig title

beat Goztepe 2-1 in the away match to be crowned as the 2020/2021 season winners. Besiktas took the 1-0 lead in the minute 10 as Croatian defender scored the opener with a header.

Goztepe's Alpaslan Ozturk put the ball into Besiktas' net, making a close-range finish in the 24th minute to level the match, 1-1.

However, Besiktas did not give up. Algerian winger gave a 2-1 lead to Besiktas, scoring from a penalty kick in the 69th minute.

Besiktas secured the 2-1 victory to win the title. They previously won it in .

had 84 points in 40 matches to win , their 16th league title in history.

Similar to them, second-place bagged 84 points as well. But Besiktas' goal average was 45, only one more than Galatasaray.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray beat Helenex 3-1 at home, but it was not enough for the Lions to topple Besiktas.

Galatasaray were 1-0 behind as Yeni Malatyaspor forward Adem Buyuk scored the opener in the 39th minute in Istanbul.

The Lions came back in the second half with consecutive goals scored by forwards Halil Dervisoglu and , 2-1.

Galatasaray's Ogulcan Caglayan named the result 3-1, scoring in the injury time.

During the match visitors' Turkish goalie Ertac Ozbir had many important saves as he did not let Galatasaray extend the gap, which meant a failure for the Lions.

President Erdogan congratulates Besiktas

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu congratulated Besiktas each for the team's domestic triumph.

Erdogan said on Twitter that he congratulated the Besiktas team and fans "in a heartfelt way" for winning the 2021 title.

In addition to Erdogan, Kasapoglu also congratulated the Black Eagles' football players, club's technical staff, board and fans for league success.

Fenerbahce come 3rd

The other title contenders, Fenerbahce, completed the season in the third position.

Fenerbahce toppled Hes Kablo Kayserispor 2-1 with late goals scored by forward Enner Valencia from the penalty and defender Serdar Aziz to bag 82 points in 40 matches.

Despite the win, the Yellow Canaries trailed behind second-place Galatasaray.

Genclerbirligi relegated

Genclerbirligi from the Turkish capital Ankara have been relegated from the Super Lig over a 2-1 loss to Trabzonspor in the away match.

With 38 points, Genclerbirligi came 20th in the league table to play in the TFF First League next season.

So Genclerbirligi joined already relegated Yukatel Denizlispor, MKE Ankaragucu and Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor.

Genclerbirligi were previously relegated to a lower league in 2018 but returned to the Super Lig in 2019.

Meanwhile, next season there will be no Ankara teams in the top-flight Turkish division as Ankaragucu clinched to be relegated in the previous match week.

RESULTS

MKE Ankaragucu - Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 0-1

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Kasimpasa: 2-1

Caykur Rizespor - Medipol Basaksehir: 0-2

Atakas Hatayspor - Gaziantep: 0-1

Fatih Karagumruk - Yukatel Denizlispor: 5-1

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 0-0

Goztepe - Besiktas: 1-2

Trabzonspor - Genclerbirligi: 2-1

Galatasaray - Helenex Yeni Malatyaspor: 3-1

Hes Kablo Kayserispor - Fenerbahce: 1-2

LEAGUE TABLE

P W D L GF GA +/- Pts
1.BESIKTAS (Champions) 40 26 6 8 89 44 45 84
2.GALATASARAY 40 26 6 8 80 36 44 84
3.FENERBAHCE 40 25 7 8 72 41 31 82
4.TRABZONSPOR 40 19 14 7 50 37 13 71
5.DEMIR GRUP SIVASSPOR 40 16 17 7 54 43 11 65
6.ATAKAS HATAYSPOR 40 17 10 13 62 53 9 61
7.AYTEMIZ ALANYASPOR 40 17 9 14 58 45 13 60
8.FATIH KARAGUMRUK 40 16 12 12 64 52 12 60
9.GAZIANTEP 40 15 13 12 59 51 8 58
10.GOZTEPE 40 13 12 15 59 59 0 51
11.ITTIFAK HOLDING KONYASPOR 40 12 14 14 49 48 1 50
12.MEDIPOL BASAKSEHIR 40 12 12 16 43 55 -12 48
13.CAYKUR RIZESPOR 40 12 12 16 53 69 -16 48
14.KASIMPASA 40 12 10 18 47 57 -10 46
15.HELENEX YENI MALATYASPOR 40 10 15 15 49 53 -4 45
16.FRAPORT-TAV ANTALYASPOR 40 9 17 14 41 55 -14 44
17.HES KABLO KAYSERISPOR 40 9 14 17 35 52 -17 41
18.BUYUKSEHIR BELEDIYE ERZURUMSPOR 40 10 10 20 44 68 -24 40
19.MKE ANKARAGUCU 40 10 8 22 46 65 -19 38
20.GENCLERBIRLIGI 40 10 8 22 44 76 -32 38
21.YUKATEL DENIZLISPOR 40 6 10 24 38 77 -39 28


SON DAKİKA