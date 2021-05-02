Besiktas on brink of Super Lig title with 7-0 win, Larin on fire

Black Eagles broke the deadlock with an own goal from Babajide Akintola in the second minute at Istanbul's Vodafone Park.

Canadian winger Cyle Larin scored four goals in the 11th, 14th, 55th, and 65th minutes respectively, for the Black-Eagles.

Georges-Kevin N'Koudou and Ridvan Yılmaz also scored as Besiktas easily beat Atakas Hatayspor in the home game.

Besiktas are top of Super Lig to increase their points total to 81, with a home victory.

Having a game at hand, second-place Fenerbahce collected 73 points while Galatasaray have 72.

Besiktas will be crowned as Turkish Super Lig champions if they collect 4 points in the next three games.

Week 39 results & fixtures:

Saturday:

Besiktas - Atakas Hatayspor : 7-0

Sunday:

Yukatel Denizlispor - Caykur Rizespor

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Fatih Karagumruk

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Goztepe

Genclerbirligi - Galatasaray

Monday:

Medipol Basaksehir - MKE Ankaragucu

Helenex Yeni Malatyaspor - Hes Kablo Kayserispor

Kasımpasa - Aytemiz Alanyaspor

Fenerbahce - B.B Erzurumspor

Gaziantep - Demir Grup Sivasspor</p>