Turkish football club Besiktas winger Rachid Ghezzal had a hip injury, the Istanbul side confirmed on Wednesday. Ghezzal, 28, has been suffering from iliopsoas muscle stretch and bleeding -Grade 2 strain-, the Black-Eagles said in a statement.

The club added that Algerian player's treatment has begun.

Joining Besiktas from England's Leicester City in October 2020, Ghezzal produced one goal and 10 assists in 19 games.