Haberler Beşiktaş Besiktas beat Ankaragucu 1-0, Vida brings win

Besiktas beat Ankaragucu 1-0, Vida brings win

Besiktas earned a 1-0 win over MKE Ankaragucu in Thursday's Turkish Super Lig match as Croatian central defender scored winning goal for his team in away match.

Beşiktaş Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 25 Aralık 2020 Cuma 10:50
Besiktas beat Ankaragucu 1-0, Vida brings win

Cyle Larin's first half goal was disallowed by the referee as the Besiktas forward fouled his opponent before his header.

However, Besiktas broke the deadlock in the minute of 61 as the visitors' Croatian defender scored with a header. Algerian winger Rachid Ghezzal assisted Vida.

Besiktas secured the narrow win in the week 14 to rise in standings, boosting their points to 25, to be placed fourth.

They joined the title race against archrivals and Fenerbahce, as well as the league leaders Aytemiz .

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce had 26 points each.

Alanyaspor racked up 27 points to top Super Lig standings.

The losing team, Ankaragucu had 9 points to be in the 20th spot.

Vida carries on scoring

Black Eagles regular Vida scored two Super Lig goals this season.

He previously scored a classy goal against Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor last week that Besiktas won 4-0 at home Vodafone Park.

Week 14 results:

Atakas Hatayspor - : 0-1

Galatasaray - Goztepe: 3-1

Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor - Yukatel Denizlispor: 1-2

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - : 1-1

Kasimpasa - Gaziantep FK: 0-4

Fenerbahce - Medipol Basaksehir: 4-1

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Genclerbirligi: 3-1

Hes Kablo Kayserispor - İttifak Holding Konyaspor: 1-2

MKE Ankaragucu - Besiktas: 0-1

- Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 2-1

League table:

Clubs P W D L GF GA +/- Pts
1.AYTEMIZ ALANYASPOR 14 8 3 3 23 9 14 27
2.GALATASARAY 13 8 2 3 23 10 13 26
3.FENERBAHCE 14 8 2 4 27 20 7 26
4.BESIKTAS 13 8 1 4 26 19 7 25
5.GAZIANTEP FK 13 6 6 1 24 15 9 24
6.ATAKAS HATAYSPOR 13 6 3 4 14 16 -2 21
7.FATIH KARAGUMRUK 13 5 5 3 22 16 6 20
8.YENI MALATYASPOR 13 5 5 3 17 14 3 20
9.TRABZONSPOR 14 5 5 4 16 17 -1 20
10.ITTIFAK HOLDING KONYASPOR 13 5 3 5 17 13 4 18
11.GOZTEPE 14 4 6 4 20 17 3 18
12.CAYKUR RIZESPOR 13 5 3 5 19 21 -2 18
13.KASIMPASA 14 5 3 6 16 21 -5 18
14.DEMIR GRUP SIVASSPOR 13 4 5 4 13 13 0 17
15.FRAPORT-TAV ANTALYASPOR 14 4 5 5 15 18 -3 17
16.MEDIPOL BASAKSEHIR 13 4 3 6 19 22 -3 15
17.YUKATEL DENIZLISPOR 13 3 3 7 13 22 -9 12
18.GENCLERBIRLIGI 13 3 3 7 11 21 -10 12
19.HES KABLO KAYSERISPOR 13 2 4 7 7 16 -9 10
20.MKE ANKARAGUCU 13 2 3 8 14 21 -7 9
21.BUYUKSEHIR BELEDIYE ERZURUMSPOR 14 2 3 9 12 27 -15 9



SON DAKİKA