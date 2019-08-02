Besiktas sign former NBA player McAdoo

Former Golden State Warriors forward McAdoo helped team win Western Conference in 2015, 2017.
Thursday, the club said.
The Istanbul club said on its website that it inked a one-year contract with power forward McAdoo, 26.
McAdoo last played for Italy's Fiat Torino.
McAdoo was a Golden State Warriors player, helping the Western Conference franchise to win NBA titles in 2015 and 2017.
In addition to the Warriors, he played for the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA.
- 02.08.2019
