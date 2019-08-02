Besiktas sign former NBA player McAdoo - Son dakika Beşiktaş haberleri - Fotomaç
Besiktas sign former NBA player McAdoo

Former forward helped team win in 2015, 2017.

Thursday, the club said.

The Istanbul club said on its website that it inked a one-year contract with power forward , 26.

McAdoo last played for Italy's Fiat Torino.

McAdoo was a player, helping the franchise to win titles in 2015 and 2017.

In addition to the Warriors, he played for the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA.

