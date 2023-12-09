Barcelona defeat Fenerbahce Beko 89-81 to secure 10th EuroLeague win

Barcelona defeated Fenerbahce Beko 89-81 to secure their 10th EuroLeague win on Friday in Round 13 of the 2023-24 regular season.

Willy Hernangomez, who came off the bench, was the highest scorer of the game with 21 points and nine rebounds at Palau Blaugrana.

Nicolas Laprovittola produced 15 points while Jan Vesely and Tomas Satoransky each netted 12 points for Barca.

Four Fenerbahce Beko players finished with double-digit points. Nigel Hayes-Davis added 18 points, Johnathan Motley scored 15, Tyler Dorsey netted 13 and Scottie Wilbekin finished with 10 points.

With this result, Barcelona are second with 10 wins and three losses while Fenerbahce are 12th with six wins and seven defeats.

Friday's results:

Zalgiris Kaunas - AS Monaco: 79-83

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne - Valencia Basket: 55-78

Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz - Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade: 87-85

Virtus Segafredo Bologna - Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv: 100-90

Olympiacos Piraeus - FC Bayern Munich: 77-69