Golden State's Draymond Green apologize for punching teammate Jordan Poole

Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green apologized Saturday for punching teammate Jordan Poole in practice Wednesday.

"No. 1, I was wrong for my actions," said Green. "There's a huge embarrassment that comes with (this). Not only for myself, as I was the one who committed the action."

"But the embarrassment that Jordan has to deal with and that this team has to deal with, this organization has to deal with. But also Jordan's family. His family saw that video. His mother, his father saw that video. If my mother saw that video, I know how my mother would feel," he added.

Green also announced that he will take time away from the team after the altercation.

The Warriors is said to be investigating how video of the incident was leaked to the internet and is prepared to take "legal action."

Green has a player option at the end of this season while Poole is eligible for a rookie extension.