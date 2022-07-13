Chris Singleton leaves Anadolu Efes

Power forward Chris Singleton has left Anadolu Efes, the Istanbul club announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"We would like to thank Chris Singleton, who has sweated our jersey for three seasons, won many cups in our club and has been part of the historical team ... [we] wish him success in his sports life," the club said.

The 32-year-old, who played for NBA team Washington Wizards between 2011 and 2014, joined Anadolu Efes in 2019 from Barcelona.

He bagged back-to-back Turkish Airlines EuroLeague titles in 2021 and 2022, and one Turkish League championship in 2021.