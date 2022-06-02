Haberler Basketball Türkiye's Ergin Ataman candidate for assistant coach position in NBA: Insider

Türkiye's Ergin Ataman is being considered for an assistant coach in the NBA, insider Adrian Wojnarowski said late Wednesday.

Türkiye's Ergin Ataman is being considered for an assistant coach in the NBA, insider Adrian Wojnarowski said late Wednesday.

"One of Europe's most accomplished coaches – Turkey's Ergin Ataman – is surfacing as a candidate for assistant coaching jobs in the NBA ..." Wojnarowski said in a tweet.

"Ataman, the Turkish national coach, has won back-to-back EuroLeague titles with Anadolu Efes," he added.

Besides five Turkish League titles and six Turkish Cup trophies in his career, the 56-year-old bagged Turkish Airlines EuroLeague titles with Anadolu Efes in 2021 and 2022.

