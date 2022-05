Turkish guard Bugrahan Tuncer has signed a two-year contract extension with Anadolu Efes.

The defending EuroLeague champions announced the deal extension of the 29-year-old player on Monday.

Tuncer, who joined the Istanbul team in 2018, averaged 2.3 points and 1.1 rebounds in the EuroLeague last season.

On Sunday, Anadolu Efes defeated Galatasaray Nef 91-77 in Game 2 of the Turkish league semifinals, leveling the series at 1-1.