Anadolu Efes beat Alba Berlin to register 3rd EuroLeague win

Anadolu Efes defeated Alba Berlin 90-63 Thursday to register their third EuroLeague win.

Anadolu Efes' Serbian guard Vasilije Micic led the way for his team with 19 points and nine assists at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Krunoslav Simon scored 18 points and five rebounds while Tibor Pleiss produced 16 points and eight rebounds for the winning side.

For Alba Berlin, German forward Oscar da Silva helped his team with 13 points.

With this result, 14th-placed Efes improved to a 3-6 win/loss record.

Thursday's results:

CSKA Moscow - Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv: 74-73

Crvena Zvezda - LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne: 73-67

ALBA Berlin - Anadolu Efes: 63-90

Panathinaikos OPAP - UNICS Kazan: 72-74

Barcelona - Bitci Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz: 93-67