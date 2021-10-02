Fenerbahce Beko defeat Crvena Zvezda 61-57 in EuroLeague

Canadian forward Dyshawn Pierre led his team to victory with 13 points, four rebounds and an assist at the Ulker Sports and Event Hall.

Crvena Zvezda player Nikola Ivanonvic's 16 points, two rebounds and six assists were not enough to save his team from defeat.

Currently, Olympiacos Piraeus top the EuroLeague regular season table, while Fenerbahce Beko occupy the sixth spot.

Results:

AS Monaco (France) 75-63 Panathinaikos (Greece)

Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 69-68 Bayern Munich (Germany)

AX Armani Exchange Milan (Italy) 84-74 CSKA Moscow (Russia)

Real Madrid (Spain) 82-69 Anadolu Efes (Turkey)

UNICS Kazan (Russia) 69-70 Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia)

Fenerbahce Beko (Turkey) 61-57 Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade (Serbia)

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (France) 88-76 Zalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania)

Olympiacos Piraeus (Greece) 75-50 TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (Spain)