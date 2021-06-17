Haberler Basketball Fenerbahce Beko basketball release 6 players

Fenerbahce Beko basketball release 6 players

Turkey's Fenerbahce Beko basketball club on Thursday released their six players.

Basketball Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 17 Haziran 2021 Perşembe 14:04
Fenerbahce Beko basketball release 6 players

In a statement, Fenerbahce Beko said that , , , Kyle O'Quinn, and left the Istanbul club.

It thanked the athletes for their service and wished them good luck in their careers.

Earlier this week, Fenerbahce Beko's Lithuanian forward Edgaras Ulanovas also left the club on a mutual termination.

In the 2020-21 season, Fenerbahce Beko failed in Turkey's ING Basketball Super Lig, losing this year's title to 3-0. 

Fenerbahce Beko were also eliminated in the playoffs.

CSKA Moscow won the series 3-0 to knock Fenerbahce Beko out of the tournament in April.



SON DAKİKA