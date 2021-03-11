Utah Jazz sign Turkish forward Ersan Ilyasova

The Utah Jazz have added Turkish forward Ersan Ilyasova to their squad.

"The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed forward Ersan Ilyasova," the Western Conference franchise said in a statement late Wednesday, customarily holding back any details of the deal.

It added that Ilyasova will wear the team's no. 77 jersey.

The 33-year-old has played for numerous NBA franchises, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Orlando Magic.

In his 12-year NBA career, Ilyasova spent most of his time with Milwaukee (2006-07, 2009-15, 2018-20).

The Bucks waived the Turkish international last November.

In 808 NBA games, Ilyasova has averaged 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds.