Fenerbahce Beko thrash ASVEL

Fenerbahce Beko improved to a 7-10 win/loss record, while ASVEL had their 11th loss in the EuroLeague.

Serbian guard Marko Guduric and Czech center Jan Vesely scored 16 points each to be the key players for Fenerbahce Beko's victory at the Ulker Sports and Event Hall in Istanbul.

Fenerbahce Beko's French star Nando De Colo and the team's Turkish captain Melih Mahmutoglu racked up 12 points each to contribute to the large win over ASVEL.

The visitors' US pair David Lighty and Norris Cole were the only ASVEL players who reached double digits in points. Lighty bagged 11 and Cole had 10.

In the next round, Fenerbahce Beko will visit Serbia's Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade on Jan. 7.