Sixers end Kings' 3-game win streak
Tobias Harris makes leads 76ers with 28 points, 14 rebounds in 125-108 win over Sacramento Kings.
The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Sacramento Kings with a 125-108 score to end Kings' three-game winning streak.
The 76ers' small forward Tobias Harris was the top scorer of the game.
Harris finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds at Kings' home court, the Golden 1 Center.
Shake Milton scored 20 points, Al Horford played with 18 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in away win.
For the Kings, De'Aaron Fox finished with 23 points and Buddy Hield came off the bench to add 22 points but their effort couldn't avoid the loss.
With Thursday's win, Philadelphia 76ers continue the season with 38 wins and 25 defeats as Sacramento Kings had 27 defeats and 35 wins.
LA Lakers sign deal Dion Waiters
Free agent Dion Waiters has agreed on a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers for the rest of the 2019/20 season, NBA insider Shams Charania said on Twitter.
Throughout his career, Waiters has averaged 13.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 total rebounds as he also previously played for Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Miami Heat.
Thursday's results:
* Charlotte Hornets - Denver Nuggets: 112-114
* Houston Rockets - Los Angeles Clippers: 105-120
* Sacramento Kings - Philadelphia 76ers: 108-125
* Golden State Warriors - Toronto Raptors: 113-121
* Home team
- 06.03.2020
-
Fenerbahçe'de gece yarısı Ersun Yanal gelişmesi! Gözyaşları...
Toplam 3
Yorum
fb40 Tolga CİĞERCİ' den açık oyuncusu yaratmak istersen daha çok ağlarsın
-
Beşiktaş'ta yönetim Fabri ve Sinan Bolat'ı veto etti
Toplam 1
Yorum
mehmet can alissonu alcak halimiz yok maliyete göre en iyi kaleci fabri olur ama onuda yönetim veto etmiş ne diyelim yine istedeğimiz bi oyuncu gelmedi
-
Fenerbahçe'de gece yarısı Ersun Yanal gelişmesi! Gözyaşları...
Toplam 3
Yorum
fb. Sevinç gözyaşlarıdır.koca takımı ne hale getirdi.yaptığı transferlere bakın.aldırdığı oyucuyu beyenmiyor.lig bitiyor oyuncunun mevki yok
Sixers end Kings' 3-game win streak haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)
ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.