Sixers end Kings' 3-game win streak

The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Sacramento Kings with a 125-108 score to end Kings' three-game winning streak.

The 76ers' small forward Tobias Harris was the top scorer of the game.

Harris finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds at Kings' home court, the Golden 1 Center.

Shake Milton scored 20 points, Al Horford played with 18 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in away win.

For the Kings, De'Aaron Fox finished with 23 points and Buddy Hield came off the bench to add 22 points but their effort couldn't avoid the loss.

With Thursday's win, Philadelphia 76ers continue the season with 38 wins and 25 defeats as Sacramento Kings had 27 defeats and 35 wins.

LA Lakers sign deal Dion Waiters

Free agent Dion Waiters has agreed on a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers for the rest of the 2019/20 season, NBA insider Shams Charania said on Twitter.

Throughout his career, Waiters has averaged 13.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 total rebounds as he also previously played for Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Miami Heat.

Thursday's results:

* Charlotte Hornets - Denver Nuggets: 112-114

* Houston Rockets - Los Angeles Clippers: 105-120

* Sacramento Kings - Philadelphia 76ers: 108-125

* Golden State Warriors - Toronto Raptors: 113-121

* Home team