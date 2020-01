Former NBA center Stoudemire returns to Israel

Israel's Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv signed the 6-time NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire for the remainder of this season.

"I am Very humble for the opportunity, happy to be in Israel, the place that I love," Stoudemire said on the club website and adding that he is pleased to play for Maccabi FOX.

"I have a chance to play in the highest level in Europe, which is a dream come true," the 37-year-old added.

Stoudemire previously played for Israel's Hapoel Jerusalem and several NBA teams such as Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat, and China's Fujian Sturgeons.

He averaged 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds, totaling 15,994 points and 6,632 rebounds in 846 appearances in NBA.

Stoudemire became an Israeli citizen in March 2019.

The 2014 EuroLeague winners Maccabi FOX are one of the respected teams in Europe as they are currently in the third spot in this competition with 14 wins and 6 losses.