Clippers beat Mavericks for 4th straight win - Son dakika Basketball haberleri - Fotomaç
22 Ocak 2020, Çarşamba
CANLI ENGLISH BUGÜNKÜ FOTOMAÇ
Haberler Basketball Haberleri Clippers beat Mavericks for 4th straight win

Clippers beat Mavericks for 4th straight win

Clippers beat Mavericks for 4th straight win

dominates game performing double-double with 36 points, 11 rebounds, Clippers beat Mavericks 110-107 at away.

defeated 110-107 to push their winning streak to four games.

Playing at American Airlines Center, All-star forward posted a double-double, scoring 36 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Point guard Landry Shamet played with 18 points as shooting guard Lou Williams came off the bench to add 16 points for the Clippers.

For the losing side, Slovenian star Luka Doncic's double-double was not enough to avoid his team's loss.

Doncic helped his team with 36 points and 10 rebounds.

In addition to Doncic's performance, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 13 points as Boban Marjanovic finished with 12 points.

Following this result, the Clippers are currently at 2nd spot with 31 wins and 13 losses, while Mavericks are at 5th spot with 27 wins and 16 defeats in the Western Conference.

  1. 22.01.2020
YORUMLAR yorum yapıldı
haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

Clippers beat Mavericks for 4th straight win haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)

habere yorum yaz! haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.


Turkuvaz olarak kişisel verilerinizi işliyor, aynı zamanda kanunlarda öngörülen teknik ve idari tedbirleri alarak bu verilerinizin korunması için elimizden gelen tüm çabayı gösteriyoruz. İşlenen kişisel verilerinize ilişkin aydınlatma metnine veri politikası sayfasını ziyaret ederek ulaşabilirsiniz.
BİZE ULAŞIN