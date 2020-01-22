Clippers beat Mavericks for 4th straight win
Kawhi Leonard dominates game performing double-double with 36 points, 11 rebounds, Clippers beat Mavericks 110-107 at away.
Los Angeles Clippers defeated Dallas Mavericks 110-107 to push their winning streak to four games.
Playing at American Airlines Center, All-star forward Kawhi Leonard posted a double-double, scoring 36 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
Point guard Landry Shamet played with 18 points as shooting guard Lou Williams came off the bench to add 16 points for the Clippers.
For the losing side, Slovenian star Luka Doncic's double-double was not enough to avoid his team's loss.
Doncic helped his team with 36 points and 10 rebounds.
In addition to Doncic's performance, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 13 points as Boban Marjanovic finished with 12 points.
Following this result, the Clippers are currently at 2nd spot with 31 wins and 13 losses, while Mavericks are at 5th spot with 27 wins and 16 defeats in the Western Conference.
