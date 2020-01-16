Anadolu Efes superstar Larkin named MVP for 2nd time - Son dakika Basketball haberleri - Fotomaç
16 Ocak 2020, Perşembe
CANLI ENGLISH BUGÜNKÜ FOTOMAÇ
Haberler Basketball Haberleri Anadolu Efes superstar Larkin named MVP for 2nd time

superstar Larkin named for 2nd time

Anadolu Efes superstar Larkin named MVP for 2nd time

American superstar gets his second consecutive () honor in Round 19 game of .

' the U.S superstar won his second () honor in a row, the announced on Thursday.

"A thrilling individual performance within a great team effort saw Shane Larkin of Anadolu Efes Istanbul to earn his second consecutive MVP honor in Round 19," EuroLeague said on its website.

The 27-year-old point guard led Anadolu Efes to an 88-68 home victory over Italy's AX Armani Exchange Milan with 23 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, a block and 7 fouls drawn for a performance index rating of 30.

In November, Shane Larkin was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) for 35 performance index rating as his team Anadolu Efes defeated 86-82 in Round 18.

Meanwhile, He became the second player, after Mike James of CSKA Moscow, to earn back-to-back MVP honors this season.

  1. 16.01.2020
YORUMLAR yorum yapıldı
haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

Anadolu Efes superstar Larkin named MVP for 2nd time haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)

habere yorum yaz! haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.


Turkuvaz olarak kişisel verilerinizi işliyor, aynı zamanda kanunlarda öngörülen teknik ve idari tedbirleri alarak bu verilerinizin korunması için elimizden gelen tüm çabayı gösteriyoruz. İşlenen kişisel verilerinize ilişkin aydınlatma metnine veri politikası sayfasını ziyaret ederek ulaşabilirsiniz.
BİZE ULAŞIN