Anadolu Efes superstar Larkin named MVP for 2nd time
American superstar Shane Larkin gets his second consecutive Most Valuable Player (MVP) honor in Round 19 game of EuroLeague.
Anadolu Efes' the U.S superstar Shane Larkin won his second Most Valuable Player (MVP) honor in a row, the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague announced on Thursday.
"A thrilling individual performance within a great team effort saw Shane Larkin of Anadolu Efes Istanbul to earn his second consecutive MVP honor in Round 19," EuroLeague said on its website.
The 27-year-old point guard led Anadolu Efes to an 88-68 home victory over Italy's AX Armani Exchange Milan with 23 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, a block and 7 fouls drawn for a performance index rating of 30.
In November, Shane Larkin was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) for 35 performance index rating as his team Anadolu Efes defeated Barcelona 86-82 in Round 18.
Meanwhile, He became the second player, after Mike James of CSKA Moscow, to earn back-to-back MVP honors this season.
- 16.01.2020
-
