Anadolu Efes superstar Larkin named MVP for 2nd time

Anadolu Efes' the U.S superstar Shane Larkin won his second Most Valuable Player (MVP) honor in a row, the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague announced on Thursday.

"A thrilling individual performance within a great team effort saw Shane Larkin of Anadolu Efes Istanbul to earn his second consecutive MVP honor in Round 19," EuroLeague said on its website.

The 27-year-old point guard led Anadolu Efes to an 88-68 home victory over Italy's AX Armani Exchange Milan with 23 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, a block and 7 fouls drawn for a performance index rating of 30.

In November, Shane Larkin was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) for 35 performance index rating as his team Anadolu Efes defeated Barcelona 86-82 in Round 18.

Meanwhile, He became the second player, after Mike James of CSKA Moscow, to earn back-to-back MVP honors this season.