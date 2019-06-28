Turkey lose against Italy in women's EuroBasket

Turkey were beaten by Italy 57-54 in the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2019 group match on Thursday.

Italy took the victory in the Serbian city of Nis as guard Giorgia Sottana scored 16 points. Sottana had a 100% percent accuracy on the free throw line, scoring all her six free throws.

Small forward Cecilia Zandalasini -- a key player for Italy -- tallied 13 points and made five assists in this match.

Italian point guard Francesca Dotto -- scoring six points -- had to leave the court due to the injury she sustained in the last quarter.

Turkey lost its first match in Group C even though their four players had double digits in points section.

Point guard Olcay Cakir was Turkey's top scorer against Italy, producing 13 points.

Turkish small forward Cansu Koksal scored 11 points.

The other Turkish players, Pelin Bilgic and Kiah Stokes, produced 10 points each but they were unable to avoid the loss against Italy.

In addition Stokes grabbed eight rebounds.

In the other match of the Group C, Hungary beat Slovenia 88-84.

Thursday's winners Hungary and Italy have two points each as Hungary are now leading the Group C. Turkey come third and Slovenia are in the last spot, they have one point each after the first matches.

On Friday, Turkey will face Slovenia in the second game in this group.