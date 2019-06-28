Turkey lose against Italy in women's EuroBasket - Son dakika Basketball haberleri - Fotomaç
28 Haziran 2019, Cuma
CANLI ENGLISH BUGÜNKÜ FOTOMAÇ
Haberler Basketball Haberleri Turkey lose against Italy in women's EuroBasket

lose against in women's

Turkey lose against Italy in women's EuroBasket

topple in Tuesday's Women's 2019 group match.

were beaten by in the Women's 2019 group match on .

Italy took the victory in the Serbian city of Nis as guard Giorgia scored 16 points. Sottana had a 100% percent accuracy on the free throw line, scoring all her six free throws.

Small forward Cecilia Zandalasini -- a key player for Italy -- tallied 13 points and made five assists in this match.

Italian point guard Francesca Dotto -- scoring six points -- had to leave the court due to the injury she sustained in the last quarter.

Turkey lost its first match in Group C even though their four players had double digits in points section.

Point guard Olcay Cakir was Turkey's top scorer against Italy, producing 13 points.

small forward Cansu Koksal scored 11 points.

The other Turkish players, Pelin Bilgic and Kiah Stokes, produced 10 points each but they were unable to avoid the loss against Italy.

In addition Stokes grabbed eight rebounds.

In the other match of the Group C, beat 88-84.

Thursday's winners Hungary and Italy have two points each as Hungary are now leading the Group C. Turkey come third and Slovenia are in the last spot, they have one point each after the first matches.

On Friday, Turkey will face Slovenia in the second game in this group.

  1. 28.06.2019
YORUMLAR yorum yapıldı
haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

Turkey lose against Italy in women's EuroBasket haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)

habere yorum yaz! haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.


Turkuvaz olarak kişisel verilerinizi işliyor, aynı zamanda kanunlarda öngörülen teknik ve idari tedbirleri alarak bu verilerinizin korunması için elimizden gelen tüm çabayı gösteriyoruz. İşlenen kişisel verilerinize ilişkin aydınlatma metnine veri politikası sayfasını ziyaret ederek ulaşabilirsiniz.
BİZE ULAŞIN