Everton sign Barcelona midfielder Gomes

English Premier League club Everton signed Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes from Spanish football powerhouse Barcelona late Tuesday.

"We are delighted to confirm the permanent signing of Andre Gomes on a five-year deal from Barcelona," Everton said on Twitter to announce their new signing.

Everton stated on website that the English club has purchased 25-year-old Portuguese international Gomes from Barcelona for £22 million ($27.9 million) and he inked a five-year deal keeping him at Everton until June 2024.

The UEFA Euro 2016 winner, Gomes was on loan at Everton last season, scoring one goal in 27 Premier League appearances.