Ufuk Sarica to head coach Pinar Karsiyaka

Turkish basketball Super Lig club Pinar Karsiyaka has rehired Turkish National Basketball Team coach Ufuk Sarica, the club's chairman said on Wednesday.

Pinar Karsiyaka chairman Turgay Buyukkarci told Anadolu Agency that they have appointed Sarica again to coach the team for at least two years.

Buyukkarci said that he believes Sarica will coach Pinar Karsiyaka for more than two seasons.

Sarica's tenure with Pinar Karsiyaka between 2012 to 2016 proved to be the best ever in club's history, with Turkish Cup title in 2014 and Turkish Super Lig champions in 2015.

After its success in the Turkish domestic league campaign, Pinar Karsiyaka played in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague for the first time in the 2015-2016 regular season.