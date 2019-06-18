4 fans shot during Raptors' NBA title parade - Son dakika Basketball haberleri - Fotomaç
4 fans shot during Raptors' NBA title parade

Four people injured from gunshot wounds during team ' 2019 championship parade in Canada.

Four people were shot during Monday's championship parade of winners , a U.S. sports channel said.

ESPN reported late Monday that four people were shot in the Raptors' 2019 NBA championship rally in the Canadian city of Toronto.

Local police chief Mark Saunders told press that four people sustained gunfire wounds but had minor injuries.

Saunders added that three suspects were arrested by Toronto police.

"We do have people arrested with firearms, and that's the start of the investigation,'' Saunders remarked.

Roughly 1.5 million people joined the Raptors' NBA championship parade in their hometown Toronto.

The Raptors from Eastern Conference made history with their first ever NBA title last Thursday, beating favorites Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

The only NBA team from outside the U.S., the Raptors claimed the NBA title, eliminating the Warriors 4-2 in the finals series.

