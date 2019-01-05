Fenerbahce keep winning run, beat Baskonia

Turkey's Fenerbahce Beko continued their winning run on Friday by beating Spain's Baskonia at the hoops, 96-87.

At home in Istanbul, the leader Fenerbahce's top scorer was Nicolo Melli with 19 points.

Fenerbahce's Jan Vesely was the man of the match with 15 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

Fenerbahce Beko currently top the league with 15 wins and one loss and a 12-game winning streak.

The second half of the 2018-19 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season began on Thursday. Turkey's Anadolu Efes defeated Germany's Bayern Munich 92-77 in the 16th round of the season on Thursday night.

Following their 16th match, Anadolu Efes have 10 wins and six losses while Bayern Munich have eight wins and eight losses.

Turkey's Darussafaka Tekfen will face Spain's Barcelona Lassa in an away match later tonight.

EuroLeague competitions bring together Europe's top basketball clubs.

Sixteen teams are competing this season -- four Spanish, three Turkish, two Russian, and two Greek teams, and one team each from Germany, Italy, Israel, Lithuania, and Montenegro.

Turkey is represented in the tournament by Anadolu Efes, Fenerbahce, and Darussafaka.

The regular season will finish on April 5. The top eight teams in the regular season will advance to the playoffs, and the winners to the final four.

The playoffs will be played on April 16-30. The final four will be played on May 17-19 in single elimination matchups.