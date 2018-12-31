Fenerbahce comes back to beat Real Madrid
In a clash of giants, Fenerbahce had last laugh with Gigi Datome's layup with 6.6 seconds to go
Turkey's Fenerbahce Beko have come back to beat reigning Euroleague champions Real Madrid 65-63 thanks to Gigi Datome's layup with 6.6 seconds to go.
The match at Istanbul's Ulker Sports and Event Hall brought two heavyweights of the Turkish Airlines Euroleague, as the Istanbul club had the last laugh, coming back from a six-point deficit with 2.42 minutes to go in the match.
Real Madrid could not find a single point in the last 2.42 minutes of the game, costing them a valuable victory against last year's finalists.
Gigi Datome was the man of the match for Fenerbahce, he finished with a game-high 17 points.
Fenerbahce, with the nail-biting victory, extended their winning streak to 11 games, they now have 14 wins and 1 loss in the regular season.
Real Madrid, on the other hand, were dropped to 12 wins and 3 losses.
Four matches were played in the 15th round of the 2018-19 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season on Thursday night.
Spain's Barcelona Lassa defeated Turkey's Anadolu Efes 80-65 at home.
Barcelona finished the first half of the regular season with 8 wins, 7 losses while Anadolu Efes had 9 wins, 6 losses and stayed at the fourth place.
At home in Istanbul, Turkey's Darussafaka Tekfen beat Greece's Olympiakos 79-75 to end its 12-game losing streak in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.
Russia's Khimki was defeated by Spain's Baskonia 77-85 at home while Israel's Maccabi FOX beat Italy's AX Armani Exchange Olimpia Milan 94-92 at home.
The regular season -- now at halfway mark with 15 games played -- will finish on April 5, 2019.
Top eight teams in the regular season will advance to the playoffs, the winners will advance to the final four.
The playoffs will be played between April 16-30. The final four will be played between May 17-19 in single elimination matchups.
31.12.2018
Volkan Demirel'e gün doğdu!
FENERBAHÇE İÇİN VOLKAN BİZ SENİN SUÇLU OLMADIĞINI VE NE KADAR DELİKANLI BİR FENERBAHÇELİ OLDUĞUNU ÇOK İYİ BİLİYORUZ.FENERBAHÇE İÇİN ÖZÜR DİLE VE DÖN.
Yeniden Visca
BNODROM ALACAKSANIZ VİSCA GİBİ ADAMLARI FENERE ALIN. BOŞ TRANSFERLER YAPMANIZA GERK YOK
Sehic uygun rakama gelir
zz61 defansı güçlendirirsek şampiyon oluruz iyi bir kaleci şart
