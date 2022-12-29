Reigning champion Trabzonspor suffer shocking 1-4 defeat to Fatih Karagumruk

Reigning Turkish Super Lig champions, Trabzonspor, suffered a shocking 1-4 defeat at the hands of Fatih Karagumruk on Wednesday.

The Andrea Pirlo helmed Fatih Karagumruk began the mast fast as Russian midfielder Magomed Ozdoyev brought an early lead to the hosts in the sixth minute at Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Trabzonspor's Spanish defender Marc Bartra leveled in the 20th minute.

Italian attacker got the lead for Fatih Karagumruk in the 34th minute but was shown a red card and sent off in the 48th minute.

The first half ended 2-1.

Fans of the Black Sea Storms got a glimpse of hope when Karagumruk's Gambian midfielder Ebrima Colley was shown a red card in the 56th minute but the match went in the opposite direction.

Karagumruk midfielder Matteo Ricci made it 3-1 in the 67th minute, then, 20 minutes later, Jean Kouassi declared the final score.

Karagumruk goalie Batuhan Sen's good play helped the hosts secure a big win.

The result gave the Abdullah Avci helmed Black Sea Storms their third defeat of the season, falling to 5th with 26 points in the Turkish Super Lig standings.

Fatih Karagumruk is 11th with 16 points in the table.