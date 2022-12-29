Haberler Trabzonspor Reigning champion Trabzonspor suffer shocking 1-4 defeat to Fatih Karagumruk

Reigning champion Trabzonspor suffer shocking 1-4 defeat to Fatih Karagumruk

Reigning Turkish Super Lig champions, Trabzonspor, suffered a shocking 1-4 defeat at the hands of Fatih Karagumruk on Wednesday.

Trabzonspor Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 29 Aralık 2022 Perşembe 09:35
Reigning champion Trabzonspor suffer shocking 1-4 defeat to Fatih Karagumruk

Reigning Turkish Super Lig champions, Trabzonspor, suffered a shocking 1-4 defeat at the hands of Fatih Karagumruk on Wednesday.

The Andrea Pirlo helmed Fatih Karagumruk began the mast fast as Russian midfielder Magomed Ozdoyev brought an early lead to the hosts in the sixth minute at Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Trabzonspor's Spanish defender Marc Bartra leveled in the 20th minute.

Italian attacker got the lead for Fatih Karagumruk in the 34th minute but was shown a red card and sent off in the 48th minute.

The first half ended 2-1.

Fans of the Black Sea Storms got a glimpse of hope when Karagumruk's Gambian midfielder Ebrima Colley was shown a red card in the 56th minute but the match went in the opposite direction.

Karagumruk midfielder Matteo Ricci made it 3-1 in the 67th minute, then, 20 minutes later, Jean Kouassi declared the final score.

Karagumruk goalie Batuhan Sen's good play helped the hosts secure a big win.

The result gave the Abdullah Avci helmed Black Sea Storms their third defeat of the season, falling to 5th with 26 points in the Turkish Super Lig standings.

Fatih Karagumruk is 11th with 16 points in the table.

DİĞER
Ünlü oyuncu zirvedeyken her şeyi bıraktı! Gamze Özçelik'in eski eşi Uğur Pektaş’ı şimdi tanıyabilene aşk olsun!
Murat Boz saç bile ektirmişti... Sağ gösterip sol vurdu meğer radarındaki isim Ayça Ayşin Turan değil Hazal Subaşı'ymış! Bomba detay ifşa oldu
Saiss ikna etti! Beşiktaş'a geliyor
Berkan Kutlu'ya sürpriz talip!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Trabzonspor beat league leaders Fenerbahce after World Cup break
Trabzon’da tenis şöleni
SAĞLIK BAKANLIĞI KURA SONUÇLARI SORGULAMA EKRANI - TIKLA
BARAJ DOLULUK ORANLARI İSTANBUL 2022
İSTANBUL NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ 2022 - İstanbul ezan saatleri
6
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
F.Bahçe'de Valencia sevinci! Derbide... F.Bahçe'de Valencia sevinci! Derbide... 10:28
Beşiktaş - Adana Demirspor maçı saat kaçta? Beşiktaş - Adana Demirspor maçı saat kaçta? 10:24
Altay ve Zajc müjdesi! Transfer... Altay ve Zajc müjdesi! Transfer... 10:22
Saiss ikna etti! Beşiktaş'a geliyor Saiss ikna etti! Beşiktaş'a geliyor 10:07
Sivasspor - Galatasaray maçı saat kaçta? Sivasspor - Galatasaray maçı saat kaçta? 10:01
Emrah Başsan'dan hakem paylaşımı Emrah Başsan'dan hakem paylaşımı 09:57
Daha Eski
Göztepe'den Eren Derdiyok sürprizi! Göztepe'den Eren Derdiyok sürprizi! 09:25
Merih şoke oldu! Dönmeyecek Merih şoke oldu! Dönmeyecek 09:22
Berkan Kutlu'ya sürpriz talip! Berkan Kutlu'ya sürpriz talip! 09:19
Talipleri artıyor! Çizme ekibinden Ferdi'ye kanca Talipleri artıyor! Çizme ekibinden Ferdi'ye kanca 09:18
Okan Buruk'a flaş öneri! Sürpriz... Okan Buruk'a flaş öneri! Sürpriz... 09:13
Trabzonspor'u böyle yorumladı! "Hayal kırıklığı..." Trabzonspor'u böyle yorumladı! "Hayal kırıklığı..." 08:50