Halkbank secured a 3-1 win over Arkas Spor to win their ninth Turkish Men's Volleyball Cup, or Kupa Voley, on Wednesday.

The Ankara side won the game with the sets of 23-25, 25-23, 28-26, and 25-23 at the TVF Cengiz Gollu volleyball hall in northwestern Bursa province.

Halkbank also won the championship in 1992, 1993, 1996, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018, and 2023.