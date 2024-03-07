Rafael Nadal says 'not ready to play at the highest level'

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal deemed himself "not ready to play at the highest level" after announcing his withdrawal from Indian Wells on Thursday.

"It is with great sadness that I have to withdraw from this amazing tournament. Everyone knows how much I love this place and how much I love to play here at Indian Wells," wrote Nadal on his official Instagram account. "That's also one of the reasons why I came very early to the desert to practice and try to get ready. I have been working hard and practicing and you all know I took a test this weekend but I don't find myself ready to play at the highest level at such an important event."

"It is not an easy decision, it's a tough one as a matter of fact but I can't lie to myself and lie to the thousands of fans. I will miss you all and I am sure the tournament will be a great success," the Spaniard added.

Nadal, who secured 22 Grand Slam titles in men's singles, also withdrew from the 2024 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, for a minor muscle injury in January.

The 37-year-old had suffered from a serious hip injury that resulted in an 11-month absence from the game in 2023.