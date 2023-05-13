Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel retires from international football

Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel, a FIFA World Cup bronze medalist, retired Friday from international competition.

"After careful consideration, it is with great emotion that I made the decision to retire from international football. It was a great pride to have been able to represent my country during these last 15 years," Witsel wrote on Twitter.

The 34-year-old said he will focus on his club career at Atletico Madrid and "devote more time" to his family.

Witsel thanked everyone at the Belgian national team, including head coaches, teammates and medical staff, as well as supporters.

He also wished good luck to the new generation of Belgium's footballers.

Witsel, who was a member of Belgium's golden generation, helped the Red Devils win bronze at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He had 130 international caps and scored 12 goals for Belgium. He played in the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups and the European championships (EURO) in 2016 and 2020.

The national team thanked Witsel on social media for his service.

Witsel played for Belgium's Standard Liege, Benfica in Portugual, Zenit in Russia, China's Tianjin Quanjian and Germany's Borussia Dortmund.

He moved to Atletico Madrid in 2022 and has a contract with the Spanish club until 2024.