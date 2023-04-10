Turkish golfer named champion of Malta Junior Open

Sapmaz bagged both the Girls Under-18 category and general classification titles with a gross score of 209 in the tournament, held on April 3-5, said the statement.

Another Turkish golfer, Zeynep Sualp, came fourth with a gross score of 222 in the girls' under-18 category, according to the statement, released on April 5.

The fifth edition of the tournament, organized by the Malta Golf Federation, was held at the Royal Malta Golf Club.

The format of the competition was medal stroke play, with the winner declared as having the best gross aggregate score over 54 holes. A total of 63 athletes from 18 countries participated in the event.