Haberler Other Tokyo Olympics to be held without overseas fans due to pandemic

to be held without overseas fans due to pandemic

have decided to prohibit overseas spectators from attending this summer's Games due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizing committee president has said.

Other Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 20 Mart 2021 Cumartesi 14:44
Tokyo Olympics to be held without overseas fans due to pandemic

The decision was made during an online five-party meeting with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Tokyo's city government and the Japanese government, Hashimoto told a news conference.

IOC president Thomas Bach and IPC chief Andrew Parsons respected Tokyo's decision when considering the safety of participants of the Games and Japanese people, she said.

The Tokyo Games were postponed from last year due to the pandemic and are due to open on July 23. The torch relay is to start on March 25 in Fukushima amid a strict hygiene protocol.



SON DAKİKA