Haberler Other Federer pulls out of Dubai event to focus on training

Federer pulls out of event to focus on training

has pulled out of the upcoming event in after the former world number one lost in the quarter-finals on Thursday, his first tournament in more than a year.

Other Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 12 Mart 2021 Cuma 10:18
Federer pulls out of Dubai event to focus on training

The 39-year-old Swiss, who returned to action after two knee operations last year, beat in three sets in his comeback match in Doha but lost 3-6 6-1 7-5 to Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili in the next round.

"It's been great to be back on the @atptour, loved every minute playing in Doha once again," 20-times Grand Slam winner Federer said on social media.

"I've decided it's best to go back to training and as a result, I've decided to withdraw from next week."

World No.2 has also pulled out of the event, which runs from March 14-20.

Federer is an eight-times Dubai champion and claimed his 100th tour-level title at the tournament in 2019. He has already decided not to defend his at the March 22-April 4 Masters 1000 event.

Federer had targeted a return at last month's Australian Open but skipped the Grand Slam and said he said he would play in events that would help him regain fitness before .



SON DAKİKA