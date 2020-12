Turkish athlete Goksu Uctas Sanli on Sunday won the silver medal in floor in the Women's Artistic Gymnastics 2020 European Championships.

Sanli racked up a total of 13,100 points to come in second in the seniors final.

Romania's Larisa Andreea Iordache won the gold medal with 13,450 points, and Israeli athlete Lihie Raz came in third with 12,750.

The Turkish Mediterranean province of Mersin is hosting the championships, which end today.