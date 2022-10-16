Galatasaray suffer 2-1 away defeat against Kayserispor

Yukatel Kayserispor defeated Galatasaray 2-1 on matchday 10 of the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday. Mario Gavranovic broke the deadlock with a close-range finish in the 22nd minute, while Onur Bulut made a classy long-range shot to double the lead in the 34th minute.

In the 86th minute, Baris Yilmaz narrowed the gap to 2-1, but it was not enough to win for the Istanbul team at Kayserispor's RHG Enerturk Enerji stadium. Kayserispor have now jumped to the 8th spot with 16 points, while Galatasaray are ranked 6th with 17 points.

Saturday results

VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk - Atakas Hatayspor: 3-0

Kasimpasa - Adana Demirspor : 1-4

Yukatel Kayserispor - Galatasaray: 2-1

Arabam.com Konyaspor - Gaziantep FK: 0-1