Istanbul football side Galatasaray will take on FC Barcelona according to the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 draws held on Friday.

The first legs of the Round of 16 matches will be held on March 10 at Camp Nou in Barcelona, and the second legs will be played on March 17 at NEF Stadium in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul.

Draws:

Rangers-Crvena Zvezda

Braga-Monaco

Porto-Lyon

Atalanta-Bayer Leverkusen

Sevilla-West Ham United

Barcelona-Galatasaray

RB Leipzig-Spartak Moscow

Real Betis-Eintracht Frankfurt