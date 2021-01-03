Haberler Galatasaray Antalyaspor hold Galatasaray to goalless draw

Antalyaspor hold Galatasaray to goalless draw

Galatasaray were held to a 0-0 draw over Fraport TAV Antalyaspor at home in Week 16 game of on Saturday.

Galatasaray Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 03 Ocak 2021 Pazar 10:11
Antalyaspor hold Galatasaray to goalless draw

The Istanbul club were reduced to 10 men in the 51st minute, when Emre Kilinc was shown a red card at . Galatasaray have 30 points to sit in second place, behind the leaders on goal difference.

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor are at 15th spot with 18 points.

Falcao subbed off due to injury

Colombian striker was subbed off due to injury in the 77th minute just 31 minutes after being subbed on. Since he joined , Falcao missed many matches over the injuries.

Saturday results in Super Lig:

Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor - : 1-1

- : 2-2

MKE Ankaragucu - : 3-1

Atakas Hatayspor - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 2-1

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Medipol Basaksehir: 3-0

Galatasaray - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 0-0



SON DAKİKA