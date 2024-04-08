Haberler Football Everton docked two more points for breach of Premier League financial rules

Everton docked two more points for breach of Premier League financial rules

Everton have been given an additional two-point deduction for a breach of the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules (PSR), it was announced Monday.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 08 Nisan 2024 Pazartesi 16:52
Son dakika spor haberlerinden haberdar olmak için
Google News fotomac.com.tr'ye abone olun.
Abone Ol
Everton docked two more points for breach of Premier League financial rules

Everton have been given an additional two-point deduction for a breach of the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules (PSR), it was announced Monday.

The decision followed a previous six-point PSR penalty imposed on Everton and left the Merseyside club just two points above the relegation zone with seven games left to play this season.

"An independent commission has given an immediate two-point deduction to Everton FC for a breach of the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules (PSRs) for the period ending season 2022/23," said a Premier League statement issued Monday.

"Over a three-day hearing last month, the independent commission heard evidence and arguments from the club in respect of a range of potential mitigating factors for its admitted breach of £16.6 million, including the impact of its two successive PSR charges.

"Having done so, the commission determined the appropriate sanction to be a two-point deduction, taking effect immediately."

Everton revealed an £89.1 million ($112 million) loss for the 2022/23 season in their financial accounts published last month.

The Toffees' losses were a significant increase from the 2021/22 season, when their accounts showed a £44.7 million deficit.

The Goodison Park club, now 16th in the table, have blamed the indefinite suspension of sponsorship deals with key commercial partners as mitigation for the increased loss.

The original six-point penalty imposed on Everton earlier this season breaches related to PSR breaches during the 2021/22 campaign.

Under PSR regulations, clubs can lose a maximum of £105 million over a three-season period, or £35 million per term, before facing sanctions.

Under-fire majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri said in March he remains confident the protracted takeover of the club by 777 Partners will be completed soon, with Everton aiming to move to a brand new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock for the start of the 2025/26 season.

Everton have spent the past 70 years in the top flight of English football.

DİĞER
SON DAKİKA HABERLERİ: Ancelotti antrenmanı durdurdu! Arda ve Modric'i işaret ederek: "Bunlar yüzünden..."
Niğde'de patates deposu için kazı yapan işçiler göçük altında kaldı: 2 ölü, 4 yaralı
Kulüplerden flaş TFF hamlesi! İmza toplanıyor
Çarpıcı yorum! "G.Saray'a kupa hediye ettiler ama..."
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
South African footballer Luke Fleurs killed in Johannesburg carjacking
Napoli takes knee before match to protest racism
AREFE GÜNÜ ORUÇ TUTULUR MU? | Ramazan Bayramı arefe orucuna nasıl niyet edilir DİYANET, fazileti nedir?
BAYRAMDA KABİRDE OKUNACAK DUA 2024 | Ramazan Bayramı mezarlık ziyaretinde hangi dua okunur? Kabir duası Diyanet
Trabzon bayram namazı saati (İlçelere göre-Diyanet)
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Hande Baladın'ın belgeseli vizyona giriyor! Hande Baladın'ın belgeseli vizyona giriyor! 16:21
Arat'tan Özbek'e flaş sözler! Arat'tan Özbek'e flaş sözler! 16:18
Kulüplerden flaş TFF hamlesi! İmza toplanıyor Kulüplerden flaş TFF hamlesi! İmza toplanıyor 15:45
F.Bahçe'ye durmak yok! F.Bahçe'ye durmak yok! 15:07
Martial'de Fenerbahçe'ye güçlü rakipler! Martial'de Fenerbahçe'ye güçlü rakipler! 14:24
İzmir'de kapalı gişe! İzmir'de kapalı gişe! 13:16
Daha Eski
Performansı beğenildi! Santos şans verecek Performansı beğenildi! Santos şans verecek 12:12
Bakasetas'tan flaş Fatih Terim itirafı! Bakasetas'tan flaş Fatih Terim itirafı! 12:00
Voleybolda play-off final serisi başlıyor! Voleybolda play-off final serisi başlıyor! 11:38
Kuntz'tan flaş karar! Kuntz'tan flaş karar! 11:38
76ers galibiyet serisine devam etti! 76ers galibiyet serisine devam etti! 11:27
Philadelphia seriye bağladı! Philadelphia seriye bağladı! 11:25