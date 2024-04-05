Haberler Football South African footballer Luke Fleurs killed in Johannesburg carjacking

South African footballer Luke Fleurs was killed in a carjacking in Johannesburg, his club, Kaizer Chiefs, confirmed Thursday.

South African footballer Luke Fleurs was killed in a carjacking in Johannesburg, his club, Kaizer Chiefs, confirmed Thursday.

"It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce that Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life last night during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time," the well-known South African club wrote on X.

Police sources said the 24-year-old defender was shot at a gas station in the Honeydew suburb of Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Lieut. Col. Mavela Masondo told reporters that suspects approached the footballer and ordered him to get out of his car, pointing a firearm at him.

Masondo added that a gunman shot Fleurs "once on his upper body," and one of the suspects is reported to have escaped with the victim's car.

Fleurs was rushed to hospital but died from gunshot wounds.

Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa wrote on X that he was "saddened" by the death.

"I am saddened that yet another life has been cut short due to violent crime. My thoughts are with the Fleurs and Amakhosi (Kaizer Chiefs) family, and the entire South African football fraternity," added Kodwa.

Fleurs joined Kaizer Chiefs in 2023 but had yet to make an appearance for the club.

He represented South Africa at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics which were held in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

