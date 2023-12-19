Haberler Football Former Argentine star player Riquelme named Boca Juniors president

Argentine club Boca Juniors on Monday elected former Argentine star player Juan Roman Riquelme as the new club president.

Argentine club Boca Juniors on Monday elected former Argentine star player Juan Roman Riquelme as the new club president.

The former Boca player has been elected to stay in office until 2027 in an election with a record number of voters, over 47,000.

Riquelme led Boca Juniors to five Argentina Primera Division titles (1998, 1999, 2000, 2008, 2011), during his active football career.

Besides Boca, the 45-year-old also played for Spanish La Liga clubs, Barcelona and Villarreal, during his playing career.

