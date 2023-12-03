UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament draw unveiled

The UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament draw took place Saturday at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Germany.

Türkiye paired with Portugal and the Czech Republic in the group stage draw, as well as playoff winner C in group F, which may be either, Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, or Luxembourg.

The top two in each of the six final groups will advance to the round of 16, along with the four best third-placed finishers.

Hosts Germany were seeded in pot 1 but were not drawn as they are automatically allocated to group A. The three eventual playoff winners have been assigned to pot 4.

The finals will have 24 national teams as the final three tickets will be determined via playoffs in March.

In the semifinal playoffs on March 21, Poland will face Estonia and Wales will take on Finland in path A.

In path B, Israel will play against Iceland, while Bosnia and Herzegovina will face Ukraine.

In path C, Georgia will take on Luxembourg and Greece will play against Kazakhstan.

In the playoff finals on March 26, winners of each draw will face one another in each path and every playoff final winner will earn their ticket to the finals.

The groups are as follows:

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: England, Denmark, Slovenia, Serbia

Group D: France, Austria, Netherlands, Playoff winner A

Group E: Belgium, Romania, Slovakia, Playoff winner B

Group F: Portugal, Türkiye, Czech Republic, Playoff winner C