Rodyrgo inks new contract with Real Madrid until 2028

Real Madrid announced Thursday that Rodrygo put pen to paper on a contract extension until 2028.

"Real Madrid C. F. and Rodrygo have agreed a contract extension for the player, who will remain at the club until 30 June 2028," the Spanish club said in a statement.

Rodrygo, who moved to Real Madrid from Santos in 2017 made 179 appearances, scoring 39 goals and won several trophies in five seasons with the first team.

The 22-year-old winger won the 2022 UEFA Champions League title, 2023 FIFA Club World Cup, 2023 UEFA Super Cup and Spanish La Liga twice.

Vinicius Junior, who joined the Spanish club in 2018, extended his Real contract Tuesday until June 30, 2027.

