Nice footballer Alexis Beka Beka safe after threatening to commit suicide

French football club Nice confirmed Friday that their player Alexis Beka Beka was safe after threatening to commit suicide.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 30 Eylül 2023 Cumartesi 14:33
"Above all, we are relieved that everything ended well today for Alexis. He was taken care of. We will continue to respect medical confidentiality and we ask everyone to do the same and respect their privacy," Nice said in a statement. "We are in his support as well as that of the entire club."

Beka threatened to jump off the Magnan viaduct in Nice but was safely removed from the site on Friday morning.

The 22-year-old midfielder moved to Nice in 2022 from Lokomotiv Moscow and scored one goal in 22 matches.

