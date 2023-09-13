Türkiye lost to Japan 4-2 in friendly

Japan scored the opener in minute 15 at Genk's Cegeka Arena when midfielder Atsuki Ito fired outside the area to beat goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

Keito Nakamura doubled the gap in the 28th minute. Eight minutes later, Nakamura, who was unmarked in the box, scored the third goal for Japan.

Near the end of the first half, Turkish defender Ozan Kabak scored to narrow the gap to two goals.

In minute 61, Türkiye were encouraged after Bertug Yildirim scored from close range. The Japanese defense were unable to clear the ball from the area as Turkish forward Yildirim was in the right place to score.

Yildirim scored a late equalizer in his Turkish debut in a UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round match Sept. 8 against Armenia that ended 1-1 after he signed with French club Rennes in August.

In the 76th minute, Junya Ito scored on a penalty kick for Japan.