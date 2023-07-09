Dutch football legend van der Sar to remain in intensive care after bleeding on his brain

Dutch football legend Edwin van der Sar will remain in intensive care because of bleeding around his brain, Ajax confirmed Saturday.

"Edwin van der Sar will remain in intensive care for the time being. His condition is stable but still concerning," the team said in a statement.

"Ajax shares this information on behalf of Annemarie van der Sar, Edwin's wife. The Van der Sar family, along with Ajax, is grateful and deeply touched by the many messages of support," it added.

Van der Sar, who has been suffering from a cerebral hemorrhage, had been part of Ajax's Board of Directors since November 2012 until his resignation.

The 52-year-old won two UEFA Champions League titles during his playing career (1994 - Ajax and 2008 - Manchester United).

The legendary goalkeeper had 130 international caps.