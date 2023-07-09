Haberler Football Dutch football legend van der Sar to remain in intensive care after bleeding on his brain

Dutch football legend van der Sar to remain in intensive care after bleeding on his brain

Dutch football legend Edwin van der Sar will remain in intensive care because of bleeding around his brain, Ajax confirmed Saturday.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 09 Temmuz 2023 Pazar 12:30
Dutch football legend van der Sar to remain in intensive care after bleeding on his brain

Dutch football legend Edwin van der Sar will remain in intensive care because of bleeding around his brain, Ajax confirmed Saturday.

"Edwin van der Sar will remain in intensive care for the time being. His condition is stable but still concerning," the team said in a statement.

"Ajax shares this information on behalf of Annemarie van der Sar, Edwin's wife. The Van der Sar family, along with Ajax, is grateful and deeply touched by the many messages of support," it added.

Van der Sar, who has been suffering from a cerebral hemorrhage, had been part of Ajax's Board of Directors since November 2012 until his resignation.

The 52-year-old won two UEFA Champions League titles during his playing career (1994 - Ajax and 2008 - Manchester United).

The legendary goalkeeper had 130 international caps.

DİĞER
Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ'nun 46 yaşındaki eşi Başak Dizer mayolu pozlarıyla mest etti! Genç kızlara taş çıkardı
69 yaşında aramızdan ayrılan Özkan Uğur’un duygu dolu o anları yeniden gündem oldu! “Ah canım duygulandın! Ah tontonum...”
Fırtına o futbolcunun transferini bitirdi!
Arda transferinde şaşırtan gerçek! 8 saat boyunca...
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Real Madrid welcome young Turkish phenom Arda Guler
Koulibaly leaves club to join Saudi Arabian Al-Hilal
En düşük emekli maaşına zam geldi mi?
Kıdem tazminatı tavanı ne kadar oldu Temmuz 2023?
MTV ek vergi ne zaman ödenecek 2023?
2
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Zaniolo'dan flaş transfer kararı! Suudi Arabistan... Zaniolo'dan flaş transfer kararı! Suudi Arabistan... 12:14
Beşiktaş'tan Barça'nın yıldızına kanca! Beşiktaş'tan Barça'nın yıldızına kanca! 11:47
Arda transferinde şaşırtan gerçek! 8 saat boyunca... Arda transferinde şaşırtan gerçek! 8 saat boyunca... 11:03
Kartal'dan golcü bombası! Görüşmeler başladı Kartal'dan golcü bombası! Görüşmeler başladı 10:59
Türkiye U20 - Belçika U20 maçı saat kaçta? Türkiye U20 - Belçika U20 maçı saat kaçta? 10:40
G.Saray'dan Zaha bombası! İlk görüşme yapıldı G.Saray'dan Zaha bombası! İlk görüşme yapıldı 10:38
Daha Eski
Fransızlar duyurdu! F.Bahçeli yıldızı takip ediyorlar Fransızlar duyurdu! F.Bahçeli yıldızı takip ediyorlar 10:37
İtalya U19 - Polonya U19 maçı saat kaçta? İtalya U19 - Polonya U19 maçı saat kaçta? 10:17
Portekiz U19 - Malta U19 maçı saat kaçta? Portekiz U19 - Malta U19 maçı saat kaçta? 10:13
Süper Lig devinden Tete sürprizi! Süper Lig devinden Tete sürprizi! 10:00
Hatayspor - Hull City maçı saat kaçta? Hatayspor - Hull City maçı saat kaçta? 09:38
7.5 milyon euro önerilmişti! Bonservisi belli oldu 7.5 milyon euro önerilmişti! Bonservisi belli oldu 09:38