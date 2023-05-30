Haberler Football 'I am done': Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar steps down

Ajax Amsterdam's CEO Edwin van der Sar has stepped down, the Dutch football club said on Tuesday.

Ajax Amsterdam's CEO Edwin van der Sar has stepped down, the Dutch football club said on Tuesday. The 52-year-old will transfer his duties to the Board of Directors from June 1, and will be available for a supervisory role until Aug. 1, the club said in a statement.

"After almost eleven years on the board, I am done," the former Manchester United goalkeeper said. "We have experienced wonderful things together, but it has also been an incredibly tough period. I am very grateful for the people I have met and worked with during my second career at Ajax, and what we have achieved and been through together."

He added: "I feel the need to take some distance, to get some rest, and to do other things. It doesn't feel good to take decisions about the future of this wonderful club in the coming period. That is why I have decided to resign."

The Dutch football legend, who has 130 caps as an international, has been part of Ajax's Board of Directors since November 2012.

He faced criticism after Ajax recorded their worst Dutch league Eredivisie finish since 2009 during the 2022-23 season.

Pier Eringa, the supervisory board chair, said "we wanted Edwin to stay, but he had made his decision," adding that the last season does not reflect the entire period that he has been in charge of Ajax.

