Legendary Mexican goalie Antonio 'La Tota' Carbajal passes away at 93

The Mexico National Football Team on Wednesday announced that Antonio "La Tota" Carbajal, a legendary national team goalie, had passed at age 93.

Carbajal will be mourned and remembered as a legend, the team said on Twitter.

Carbajal was also nicknamed "El Cinco Copas" or Five Cups, in tribute to him being the first player to take part in five FIFA World Cups, playing for Mexico in the 1950, 1954, 1958, 1962 and 1966 tournaments.

After his retirement in 1966, Carbajal tried his hand at management and coached several Mexican clubs, including Club Leon, Union de Curtidores, Atletas Campesinos, and Atletico Morelia.


